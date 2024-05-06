Noelia Voigt announced her decision to step down as the reigning Miss USA.

“In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves,” Voigt, 24, wrote via a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, May 6. “My journey on Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

Voigt shared that she was “grateful for the love and support” she received from her friends, family, fans, coaches and the crew of all the pageants she participated in over the years. The model gushed about the “lifelong friendships” she made during her time in the Miss USA circuit. In addition to the bonds she formed during Miss USA, Voigt also valued the charity work she got to do.

“Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage,” she said. “Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain.”

Voigt added that she wished she could “hug all of you,” noting that she loved everyone and “always will.”

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth,” she continued. “A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next 🤍.”

The Miss USA organization also addressed Voigt’s exit with a statement on Monday.

“Thank you, Noelia, for your service as Miss USA. 👑❤️ We wish you the best in this next chapter,” the Instagram statement read. “We respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time.”

Miss USA shared that they are currently “reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor” and will announce the crowning of a new Miss USA soon.

Voigt represented Utah in the Miss USA pageant in September 2023. With her win, she became the first Venezuelan-American woman to take home the crown. Two months later, Voigt represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

