The drama on The Valley is at an all time high — on and off screen — but that doesn’t mean a reunion is guaranteed.

During the Saturday, April 27, episode of Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick‘s “Balancing Act” podcast, the couple answered a fan question about a potential end-of-season special.

“We do not know if we are going to have a reunion,” Kristen, 41, admitted about the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series. “I’m gonna be honest with you.”

Luke, 32, meanwhile, called it “uncertain at this point,” which Kristen echoed. The duo, however, admitted they were actually looking forward to filming the Bravo post-mortem.

“I kind of was. My plan was to smoke a joint first and go chill out,” Luke added. “I would be lounging in the chair and I guess would chime in when it was my time.”

As for Kristen, she wanted to address certain moments that have yet to play out on screen, saying, “I was too because I do feel like when you see the finale, there are some things left unanswered and unresolved.”

The surprising update comes as The Valley continues to win over viewers with unhinged chaos between the cast members. Specifically, viewers are watching Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally‘s marriage come to an end while VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright address their issues ahead of their separation.

Kristen has faced most of the backlash from her costars after sharing multiple comments that were made off screen. She specifically called out Michelle, 36, and Janet Caperna‘s attempts to freeze her out of their friend group.

“I’m not disgusted by it, but I think it’s really funny because I helped create this group. Nice try,” Kristen added on Saturday. “Janet and Michelle, if you are listening to this then reality TV 101 is if you try to ice someone out, you make them that much more relevant.”

Kristen is one of the original VPR cast members — alongside Jax, 44, and Brittany — who received a starring role in the spinoff series. The Valley centers around the next chapter of their lives as they choose parenthood and adult life over their wild years. In addition to Janet, Michelle and Jesse, 43, the show also stars Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jason Caperna, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Before the show premiered, executive producer Alex Baskin hinted at plenty of drama for fans to look forward to.

“I think it is really strong. I would be concerned if we didn’t capture a lot when we were shooting it. But we have a ton of story. We were able to do more episodes than we initially had ordered,” he revealed on Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast in January. “For a first-season show? That’s remarkable.”

One month later, Jax and Brittany, 35, discussed the content of the episodes as well. “We still have lots of drama. Don’t get me wrong,” Brittany noted on her and Jax’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “The Valley is going to be filled with drama. Kristen [Doute] just goes crazy.”

Jax said he didn’t expect The Valley to hit the ground running, teasing, “Honestly, when I started this show, [I said], ‘It’s going to be a little less drama.’ I almost think it is more drama than there was on Vanderpump. It’s almost like we didn’t skip a beat.”

He added: “So much has happened since we started filming. I can’t believe the cameras aren’t still going, to be honest. There’s a lot going on. They are probably going to have to have some security there [at the reunion taping].”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.