Kristen Doute unleashed some unexpected chaos on The Valley after claiming Michelle Lally is racist and a Republican.

In a sneak peek of this week’s episode, Brittany Cartwright informs Jax Taylor how girls’ night took a turn because of Kristen, 41.

“Kristen starts bringing up that Janet [Caperna] told Jasmine [Goode] that Michelle was racist and a Republican and all this crap,” Brittany, 35, recalls. “Then she said, ‘Actually, that is what Zach [Wickham] told me.'”

In the footage from the night, Kristen claims that rumors were swirling around behind Michelle’s back, adding, “The truth that Janet told you that Michelle is probably a Republican so she’s probably racist? This is the s—t Janet was saying.”

Jasmine and Zach both shoot down Kristen’s accusations. The next day, Michelle tells husband Jesse Lally about the drama that went down.

“I’m still shocked to be honest with you. Like completely shocked,” she shares. “I’m really upset because Janet wouldn’t say that or else she wouldn’t be my friend. I’m the one who is first generation Mexican and Persian. I’m just so shocked and confused by the whole thing.”

After Jesse convinces Michelle to give her friend a call, Janet also denies Kristen’s version of events.

“OK, that’s complete bulls—t. To throw around a huge accusation like that. I need to have a conversation with her because that makes me furious with her,” Janet notes. That word and your name has never come out of my mouth in the same sentence. This is a whole new low even for Kristen.”

Janet addresses her past ups and downs with Kristen in a confessional, saying, “Kristen and I have been close for years. About a year ago, I had to put up a boundary with Kristen because her relationship with Alex [Menache] was so up and down that it was making my head spin. As soon as I put up a boundary with Kristen, she didn’t like that.”

Janet further questions why Kristen brought up the rumors when she wasn’t around.

“It feels like any opportunity she has to throw me under the bus, she does,” she tells the cameras. “To wait until her sick pregnant friend isn’t around to throw around a huge accusation like that. F—k her.”

Janet speculates that Kristen’s comment was connected to Jax’s decision to invite Alex to a guys’ night with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick.

“As soon as she heard the guys were with Alex without her, she pulled something insane out of her ass,” Janet continues. “I feel like you and I are both collateral damage in that. That’s really not cool. That really upsets me.”

Michelle admits she had regrets about how she addressed the issue with Kristen at the time, telling Jesse, “I was overwhelmed and I didn’t say anything and I’m mad at myself for not saying anything.”

Michelle cites her own history with Kristen as the reason why she didn’t expect the false allegations.

“I have known Kristen for a couple of years. She had problems and broke up with her ex-boyfriend. I had problems with Jesse,” Michelle, who has since separated from Jesse, told the cameras. “We were there for each other. So Kristen’s one of my closest friends. I know a lot of people who do not like Kristen and are not nice to her. I have been her friend and this is how she repays me?”

Before The Valley premiered last month on Bravo, Kristen teased the surprise viewers could expect from her.

“I will say I’m not perfect and I’m human and there are a few crazy Kristen moments,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on March 14. “She came with me and I tried to send her home and she just wanted to hang.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.