Jesse Lally and wife Michelle Lally separated before The Valley premiered on Bravo — but the hints were there throughout the first season of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

The couple’s introduction on the show immediately set the tone for their ups and downs as they bickered on screen about laundry. During the premiere episode — and beyond — Jesse and Michelle were surprisingly open about their issues.

Before joining The Valley, Jesse and Michelle got engaged in November 2017 after several years of dating. They tied the knot one year later at the Beaulieu Garden in California and subsequently expanded their family with daughter Isabella’s arrival in 2020.

The pair formed a friendship with Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, which is how they ended up as cast members on the spinoff.

“There’s a major story line about our life where I try to work on myself throughout the entire summer to be the best version of myself,” Jesse exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2024, days before The Valley premiered. “And if the best version of myself aligned with the best version of herself, then our marriage would make it. People evolve. If your marriage and relationship doesn’t evolve with it, it will never work no matter how bad you want it.”

Michelle, meanwhile, noted that there were many changes since they filmed the series.

“People said, ‘When you watch the show, you’re going to realize how you guys actually are,’ because when you’re in it, you don’t actually know,” she said in a separate interview with Us at the time. “Taking a step back and looking at myself, I’m like, ‘Oh wow. It’s obvious we have some marital issues.’”

She continued: “I want fans to know how real we were. We’re very authentic. We didn’t fake anything and we said if we’re going to do reality TV, we’re really going to open up our lives — the positive and the negative.”

After the duo noticeably didn’t walk the red carpet together at The Valley premiere party, Us confirmed that Jesse and Michelle separated after nearly six years of marriage.

Keep scrolling to see the signs from The Valley that pointed at Jesse and Michelle’s decision — and check back weekly for more moments that stood out before their separation:

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Awkward Introduction

During their first joint confessional, Michelle was asked what words she would use to describe Jesse.

“I have to think about that,” she said before Jesse suggested “loving” and “sexy” as options. Michelle paused after the first word and laughed off her husband’s second suggestion.

The tension didn’t ease when Michelle and Jesse mentioned their daughter. “She loves her dad so much,” Michelle noted as Jesse added, “She loves me more.”

Michelle also brought up how Jesse didn’t seem to prefer her, saying, “I don’t think he has ever had a photo of me on his phone as his screensaver. The dog and the baby [are his choices].”

In response, Jesse offered his side of the story. “We work together, I have to look at you all day long,” he noted. “Why do I have to open my phone and have a picture of you on it?”

Not on the Same Page

In the first footage of Michelle and Jesse at their home, the twosome didn’t appear to have similar outlooks. Jesse randomly popped a bottle of champagne during the day, which Michelle wasn’t thrilled about.

“No, we are not on vacation,” she said after Jesse offered her a glass. “So what are you going to do? Drink champagne all day?”

After Jesse replied that he would drink “a little bit,” Michelle offered him a questionable look.

The Transition to Parenthood

Michelle and Jesse both acknowledged how having their daughter changed their dynamics. While talking to Brittany and Nia Booko, Michelle recalled Jesse not contributing much once she welcomed their first child.

“Jesse never once woke up. I slept separately with Isabella for a year,” she shared. “It takes someone one of a kind to deal with him.”

Later in the premiere, Jesse confirmed he wasn’t as present when they became parents.

“It is hard to pinpoint what exactly we have been fighting about. It is little things,” he said in a solo confessional. “We transitioned from the fun honeymoon stage once the baby came because she evolved as a mom and I wasn’t quite evolving as a dad. That’s just kind of where we are at.”

Discussing the Idea of Separation

In the March 2024 premiere, Michelle discussed what she regretted not doing after she started dating Jesse.

“I always tell people like obviously I’ve been with Jesse for eight years and it is funny because we didn’t even ask basic questions [about marriage and kids,” she told Kristen Doute. “From my experience, you want to have those talks.”

Meanwhile, Jesse spoke with Jax about the problems in his marriage.

“I don’t think Michelle has been super happy in the past 24 hours. It has not been good,” he admitted. “The conversations [about separation] have been had. … I don’t want that. She brought it up.”

Surprising Interactions With Other Women

While at a party with the rest of the cast, Kristen and Jesse jokingly bickered back and forth. Kristen proceeded to twist his nipple, which Jesse tried to do back to her.

“Are you kidding me? I am so close with Jesse’s wife, Michelle, but I am nowhere near as close for Jesse Lally to be anywhere near my boobs,” she told the cameras. “I just put up with Jesse because he is Michelle’s husband that’s what you have to do sometimes.”

Jesse also shocked Michelle when he quipped about Lala Kent, saying, “I will let my wife choose and I will let my mistress [Lala] choose as well. Sorry I want to be more cultured — my sidepiece.”