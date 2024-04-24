Kid Cudi isn’t going to be taking the stage anytime soon after his recent Coachella injury.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus 🤦🏾‍♂️I’m headed to surgery now and there’s going to be a long recovery time,” Cudi, 40, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Wednesday, April 24. “We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%.”

The rapper explained that his injury was “more serious” than he initially expected. According to the Orthopedic Trauma Association, a broken calcaneus, which is the medical term for the heel bone, can take 3 or 4 months to heal with or without surgery. In cases where surgery is required, it is due to the bone coming through the skin or is close to breaking through.

Cudi (real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) was gearing up to embark on a world tour in late July for his Insano album and would have gone into 2025. The musician shared that anyone who purchased tickets would receive a full refund. While Cudi will be on the mend for a spell, he is hopeful that he’ll be able to reschedule new dates soon.

“We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support,” he continued. “I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise. I’m OK, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

He signed the note, “From your friend, Scott 🥺🫶🏽 with mad love.”

Cudi initially injured himself while performing at Coachella. He was a last-minute addition to the music festival lineup. During his performance on Sunday, April 24, Cudi jumped off the stage and hurt himself.

“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” he wrote on X shortly after the incident. “Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

The following day Cudi shared a photo of himself in an ambulance opening up about his injury.

“This was me right after the fall in the ambulance. All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show,” he captioned the slideshow which included a pic of him smiling and flashing a thumbs up while on a gurney. “To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I F—N LOVE U!!! 🥹🙏🏾 Coachella, that’s how we rage. U know how we do everytime. Festival Cud always a dope experience ☺️✌🏾💞.”