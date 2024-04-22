Kid Cudi began his 2024 Coachella set on the right foot, but ended it with a broken one.

Cudi, 40, was a last-minute addition to the second Coachella 2024 weekend, returning to the festival on Sunday, April 22, after headlining it in 2019. Cudi’s Coachella comeback began strong, with him playing tracks like “Tequila Shots,” “Sad People” and “Up Up & Away.” He even performed two songs live for the first time – “MOON MAN SH—T” and “BLUE SKY” from his recent Insano and Insano (Nitro Mega) releases.

While performing his part of David Guetta’s “Memories” remix, Cudi wanted to get closer to his fans. In footage of the incident, the rapper made his way to the edge of the stage and leaped over some equipment into the photo pit. Upon impact, Cudi crumpled into a heap and couldn’t stand up on his own. Security was quick to help him, and they carried him off as the music continued to play.

Cudi’s set was cut short, and he gave an update hours later. “Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” he posted on X, along with a facepalm emoji. “Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before, so this is all a bit crazy.”

“I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!!” he added. “I love yall, man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

Cudi is scheduled to kick off his Insano World Tour this summer. The 43-show tour begins its North American leg on July 28 in Austin, Texas, before concluding with a show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena on August 30. The European leg of the tour begins in February 2025 with a dozen dates in countries like Germany, Italy, France and the UK.

Pusha T will join Cudi on the tour, and Jaden Smith, Earthgang, Chelsea Pastel, and Siena Bella will perform on selected dates.

Despite Cudi’s injury, the second Coachella weekend was generally more subdued than the first. Whereas Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the first Coachella weekend, the lovebirds didn’t attend the second (likely because Swift was busy with the release of The Tortured Poets Department).

There also weren’t as many surprise performers as the first weekend. No Doubt performed their second of two planned reunion shows for the year, rocking the stage solo (no Olivia Rodrigo cameo this time.) However, headliners Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey made up for it. Tyler, 33, brought out his Odd Future bandmate Earl Sweatshirt, while Del Rey, 38, continued to support Camila Cabello’s new single, “I Luv It,” by bringing the former Fifth Harmony member out to sing it with her.