Lana Del Rey “luvs” Camila Cabello’s newest single.

Del Rey shared two black and white photos of Cabello via Instagram on Friday, March 22, along with the caption, “i luv it,” which is the title of Cabello’s next single. “i luv it” will appear on Cabello’s fourth studio album, titled C, XOXO, which does not yet have a release date.

Cabello has since cleared her Instagram grid but shared Del Rey’s post via her Instagram Story. Whether or not Del Rey will feature on the upcoming single remains unknown, but Cabello shared via X on March 5 that “i luv it” was “coming soon(er than you think).”

Del Rey’s support may come as a shock to fans who remember her May 2020 Instagram post about women in the music industry largely writing songs about “being sexy,” in which she named Cabello as an example.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f–king, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” the “Summertime Sadness” singer wrote via Instagram in May 2020.

At the time, Del Rey said she was “fed up with female writers and alt singers” who questioned the themes in her music “when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

Additionally, Del Rey clapped back at critics who accused her of setting “women back hundreds of years.” She said, “I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say [this].”

Four years later, Cabello seems determined to stand out as an artist with her newer, more digitized sound, which has been teased in snippets of “i luv it” shared via social media.

​​“There are some comments I see that are like, ‘She so wants to be that girl. She will never be that girl.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be that girl. I don’t even know what that means,’” Cabello shared in an interview with Paper Magazine published on Wednesday, March 20.

“Culture goes up and down,” the “Havana” singer added. “You’re that girl one day and then you’re trash the next day, so I don’t really care about that. There is no master plan.”