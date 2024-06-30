Chris Martin had a full house of supporters at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival!

Martin, 47, and his Coldplay bandmates performed on the Worthy Farm main stage on Saturday, June 28, which also featured a special duet with actor Michael J. Fox. During the performance, Martin’s fiancée, Dakota Johnson, was spotted cheering on the set from a balcony via an official YouTube livestream of the event.

Johnson, 34, watched the show alongside Martin’s children: Apple, 20, and Moses, 18. (The “Fix You” singer shares his two kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he split from in 2014.)

Johnson is a frequent staple at Martin’s Coldplay shows.

“I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it,” she gushed to Bustle in a March 2024 profile. “I feel like, I don’t know … I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing. When people are really good at things, it is [sexy.]”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2017 that Martin and Johnson were dating. News broke in March that Martin had proposed.

“Chris and Dakota have been engaged for a while now, but they’re not the type to make some huge public announcement because they try to keep their relationship as private as possible,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re not in a huge rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date set just yet.”

According to the insider, Apple and Moses would “absolutely” be invited to the wedding given the Madame Web star’s bond as their stepparent.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Johnson further told Bustle earlier this year. “I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”

Dakota is the daughter of exes Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who each later welcomed other children with different partners. Griffith shares son Alexander with ex-husband Steven Bauer and daughter Stella with ex-husband Antonio Banderas. Don, meanwhile, shares son Jesse with ex Patti D’Arbanville and kids Atherton, Jasper and Deacon with wife Kelley Phleger.

“No matter how f—ked up it is, or who’s in rehab, or who’s not speaking to whom, or who’s divorcing whom, we’re family,” Dakota noted to the outlet. “And we are always going to be a family. It’s really real. And most of us are artists. Even in my adult life and my new family, most of us are artists. Even the kids, they’re extraordinarily talented people. So you just are dealing with complex people. You grow and you embrace and you say, ‘F—k you and f—k off,’ and then ‘I love you, come back.’”

Dakota applied that same mindset to Martin’s blended brood and has also formed a friendship with 51-year-old Paltrow.

“It took quite some time, but eventually, Gwyneth saw how amazing Dakota treated her kids,” a second source told Us in April. “Seeing her love them with her whole heart really changed the way Gwyneth felt.”