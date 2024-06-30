Michael J. Fox was a rock star for the night during Coldplay’s headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. on Saturday, June 29.

“Here’s another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced to the crowd as the actor, 63, joined the group on stage with an electric guitar in hand. “With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox.”

Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, was in a wheelchair for a performance of Coldplay’s “Humankind” and stuck around for their song “Fix You,” as well.

Martin, 47, sat next to Fox as he sang the lyrics, “But if you never try, you’ll never know, just what you’re worth.” The singer approached the crowd, belting, “Lights will guide you home and ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you.”

After the performance, Martin shared that Fox is Coldplay’s “hero,” according to Variety.

“The main reason we’re in a band is because of Back to the Future,” Martin said, mentioning one of Fox’s iconic onscreen roles. “So thank you to Michael, our hero.”

Fox has been battling Parkinson’s since 1991, with his journey recently being featured in the award-winning Apple TV+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

“I recognize how hard this is for people, and I recognize how hard it is for me, but I have a certain set of skills that allow me to deal with this stuff. And I realize, with gratitude, optimism is sustainable,” Fox told CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley in 2023 of living with Parkinson’s.

He added, “If you can find something to be grateful for, then you can find something to look forward to, and you carry on.”

Fox further admitted that his diagnosis is “getting harder” to handle and calling it “the gift that keeps on taking.” He did not shy away from discussing the more difficult aspects of the incurable degenerative disease, which affects the nervous system and motor skills.

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting harder,” Fox said. “Every day it’s tougher.”

Throughout his Parkinson’s battle, the actor has leaned on wife Tracy Pollan for support. Fox recently returned the favor, celebrating her 64th birthday on June 23.

“In every beautiful way, it’s beautiful Tracy’s beautiful day. I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It’s gonna be an epic day,” he wrote via Instagram.

The couple married in 1988 after meeting on the set of Family Ties. They share son Sam Michael, 35, twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, both 29, and daughter Esmé Annabelle, 22.