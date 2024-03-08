Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are engaged, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Chris and Dakota have been engaged for a while now, but they’re not the type to make some huge public announcement because they try to keep their relationship as private as possible,” the source exclusively tells Us. “They’re not in a huge rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date set just yet.”

The insider adds that Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, have already started planning their wedding, including deciding on the guest list.

“They absolutely plan on having Apple and Moses there, and they wouldn’t feel complete without inviting Gwyneth [Paltrow] too,” the source says, referring to Martin’s ex-wife and their two kids. “Dakota and Gwyneth have grown very close over the years and they consider themselves family at this point. One of the most important things to Chris is how beautifully Dakota fits into the lives of him and his children.”

Us exclusively confirmed in December 2017 that Johnson and the Coldplay frontman were dating. The news came less than two years after his divorce from Paltrow was finalized. (Martin and Paltrow, who share daughter Apple and son Moses, were married from 2003 to 2014 when they “consciously uncoupled.”)

Martin and Johnson long kept their romance private, but they enjoy supporting one another’s careers. The Madame Web star, for her part, has been a fixture at many of Martin’s Coldplay concerts.

“I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it,” Johnson gushed to Bustle in a March 2024 profile. “I feel like, I don’t know … I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing. When people are really good at things, it is [sexy.]”

Johnson, who noted that she “[loves] a musician,” has also formed a special bond with Martin’s two children.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she added to Bustle. “I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”

Dakota is the daughter of exes Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who each welcomed other children with different partners. Griffith shares son Alexander with ex-husband Steven Bauer and daughter Stella with ex-husband Antonio Banderas.

Don, meanwhile, shares son Jesse with ex Patti D’Arbanville and kids Atherton, Jasper and Deacon with wife Kelley Phleger.

“No matter how f—ked up it is, or who’s in rehab, or who’s not speaking to whom, or who’s divorcing whom, we’re family,” Dakota noted to Bustle. “And we are always going to be a family. It’s really real. And most of us are artists. Even in my adult life and my new family, most of us are artists. Even the kids, they’re extraordinarily talented people. So you just are dealing with complex people. You grow and you embrace and you say, ‘F—k you and f—k off,” and then “I love you, come back.’”

Dakota has an “unbreakable” bond with Martin’s kids, according to the source.

“They genuinely mean the world to her,” the insider adds. “That’s one of the reasons he fell in love with her.”

Dakota’s blended family also includes Paltrow, who remarried Glee producer Brad Falchuk.

“We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much,” Paltrow said of Dakota during an October 2023 Instagram Story Q&A. “[She’s] an adorable, wonderful person.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones