Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Insight Into Bond With Ex Chris Martin’s ‘Adorable’ Partner Dakota Johnson

By
Gwyneth Paltrow Sheds Light on Friendship With Adorable Dakota Johnson
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are the definition of friendly exes — and the good vibes extend to their respective partners.

During an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, October 5, the 51-year-old actress was asked about her bond with Martin’s longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. “We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much,” Paltrow gushed, calling Johnson, 34, “an adorable, wonderful person.”

Paltrow and Martin, 46, tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses arrived in 2006.

After 10 years of marriage, Paltrow and the Coldplay singer announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. Despite their split, the twosome vowed to remain on good terms.

“There was nothing dramatic or anything,” she explained in the February 2015 issue of Marie Claire. “We’ve worked really f—ing hard to get to [this] point. But we’re very, very close, and it’s so nice. I feel like it’s, in a way, the relationship we were meant to have.”

Paltrow filed for divorce two months later, revealing in court docs that she and Martin had separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Martin sparked a romance with Johnson the following year, while Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018. The two couples are “very friendly” with one another, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019.

“It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time. They genuinely enjoy being together and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides,” the insider added. “Gwyneth loves Dakota, and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person.”

Paltrow “cares deeply” for her ex-husband, who has developed a close bond of his own with Falchuk, 52. “Brad and Chris have a lot of respect for each other and they always get their creative juices flowing when they hang out,” the source told Us. “They get something from being together — they’re both very cool guys.”

While Martin and Johnson have kept their relationship relatively under wraps over the years, Paltrow has frequently spoken about her connection with the couple. She gushed in a Q&A via her Instagram Story in January 2022 that she “very much” loves Johnson.

When another fan asked whether it was possible to “really move on” after divorce, Paltrow offered some reassuring words of wisdom. “Oh, absolutely,” she wrote. “It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you are, what you want and what you deserve.”

