Moving on and feeling the love. Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about moving on after divorce and how she feels about ex-husband Chris Martin‘s girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The Oscar winner, 49, held a Q&A session via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 28, and she didn’t skip any of the tough questions. Paltrow chose to answer questions about her divorce and her feeling about the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 32, who has been dating the 44-year-old Coldplay singer for over four years.

“Do you love Dakota Johnson?” one fan asked, to which Paltrow simply wrote back, “Very much.”

Another asked about healing after the end of a marriage. “Do you feel like you can really move on, after a divorce?” the question read.

“Oh, absolutely,” Paltrow assured her followers. “It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you are, what you want and what you deserve.”

Paltrow and Martin married in December 2003. They welcomed daughter Apple, now 17, in May 2004 and son Moses, 15, followed in April 2006. The parents announced their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014 after a decade of marriage.

The musician and Goop founder finalized their divorce in 2016, and less than two years later, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Johnson and Martin were dating in December 2017.

Paltrow also found a new love. The Iron Man star met producer Brad Falchuk on the set of Glee in 2014 and the two quietly started dating. In August 2014, a source told Us that “things started off professionally” but eventually turned romantic between the two. Falchuk and the Shakespeare In Love star said “I do” in September 2018.

Johnson and Martin haven’t exchanged vows, but the two are still going strong. The pair bought a house in Malibu together in January 2021 and were “very excited” to move in, an insider dished to Us at the time. Later that year, Johnson said she and her partner were both homebodies.

“We’ve been together for quite a while,” the actress told Elle UK in December 2021. “And we go out sometimes but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Johnson and Paltrow have established a friendship over the years. They were spotted happily crossing paths at a Gucci fashion show in November 2021, and the women shared a hug and posed for photos together.

Previously, the Sliding Doors star explained that she understood other people’s shock at their relationship, but she believes Johnson only adds more love to their family.

“I love her,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020 while speaking about Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”