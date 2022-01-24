Oops! Dakota Johnson laughed off boyfriend Chris Martin‘s accidental cameo during a virtual interview to promote her new film at the Sundance Film Festival.

The actress, 32, appeared to be having some technical difficulties as she joined costars Cooper Raiff and Vanessa Burghardt a few seconds late to talk about the upcoming film Cha Cha Real Smooth on Sunday, January 23. When Johnson finally appeared onscreen, the Coldplay frontman, 44, was sitting behind her, reaching out behind the camera as if he had been helping her get things set up.

“Welcome, welcome,” host Charlie Sextro said as Johnson and her co-stars laughed at the awkward moment. Martin quickly excused himself from the interview, but not before grinning and throwing the peace sign up at the camera. “Peace,” he said, before ducking out of the room and closing the door behind him. The Fifty Shades of Grey star continued giggling until Martin fully disappeared, before bringing her focus back to the interview.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Johnson and Martin were dating in December 2017, less than two years after the musician’s divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow was finalized in 2016. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another,” a source told Us at the time. “Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

The couple have kept their relationship mostly private, although the Suspiria star revealed that she was “very happy” during a September 2018 interview with Tatler. In November 2021, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that the “Yellow” singer was a source of support during quarantine. “[Post-COVID safety protocols have] been weird,” the High Note star said at the time. “If I’ve been working, I can’t really be around my parents because they’re older. But my friends and my partner [Martin], we’ve been together a lot, and it’s great.”

One month later, she offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with Martin, telling Elle UK that they have “been together for quite a while.”

“We go out sometimes but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” Johnson continued, before joking that “most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

While Martin hasn’t shared much about his romance with the Lost Daughter actress, Paltrow, 49, gushed about her ex’s new partner to Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020. “I love her,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”