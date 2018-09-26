Mum’s the word. Dakota Johnson is remaining mostly tight-lipped on her romance with Chris Martin — but she did spare a few words about him in a recent interview.

The 50 Shades of Grey star, 28, told Tatler that while she wouldn’t be discussing their relationship, she noted, “But I am very happy.”

Although Johnson and the Coldplay frontman, 41, have yet to address their relationship publicly, they haven’t been hiding their love. The How to Be Single actress accompanied the musician at Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation’s 20th anniversary on Monday, September 17, where he performed Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” In March, the pair spent a fun-filled day riding around Malibu, California, in a golf cart.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2017 that Martin and Johnson are dating, after they were spotted hanging out in Israel together. They started the new year with a trip to Soho House in Malibu, where they were seen smiling and looking cozy. A few days later, they went for a romantic stroll where they walked on the beach with their arms around each other.

The lovebirds also solidified their union in other ways: sporting matching infinity sign tattoos. While Johnson showed off the tat at THE 2018 Venice Film Festival earlier this month, the “Something Just Like This” singer flaunted his ink at the S.E.A.Jeans launch in August.

“Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” an insider previously told Us. “That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type.”

The couple has the seal of approval from several important people in their lives. Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, told Us Weekly in May, “I adore [Martin]! She is very private about her life and I respect that.” A source also told Us in January that Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow — who is the mother of their two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12 — “is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!