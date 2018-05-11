Melanie-Griffith-Adores-Dakota-Johnson's-Boyfriend-Chris-Martin

Mom approves! Melanie Griffith gushed over her daughter Dakota Johnson’s boyfriend, Chris Martin, on Thursday, May 10.

“I adore him!” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon. “She is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Us broke the news in December 2017 that Johnson, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 41, are dating. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling,” an insider told Us at the time.

The pair were spotted together on a date at Sushi Park in L.A. and Nick Cave’s concert in Israel one month earlier. “They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise,” an eyewitness told Us of their concert outing. “They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food.”

Griffith, 60, isn’t the only one who is rooting for the couple. (Johnson’s dad is actor Don Johnson.) In January, a source told Us that Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, “trusts his judgment” when it comes to the new relationship.

Although Paltrow “doesn’t really know” Johnson, the women have mutual friends. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” the insider noted. “She only wants the best for him.” The exes, who finalized their divorce in July 2016 after 12 years of marriage, are parents of daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. Us exclusively revealed in November 2017 that the Oscar winner is now engaged to producer Brad Falchuk.

Griffith, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage in June 2014. “I will always love him and he will always love me. We had a great 20 years together,” she told Us on Thursday. “I figure if you love somebody and you have children with them, how can you stop loving them? And how can you make it… why would you ever make it so that your children weren’t with both parents? We have all of us together. It’s like one big huge family. It’s really cool.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!