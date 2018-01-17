Fifty shades of swoon! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were nearly inseparable during a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 16, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

Skipping the red carpet, the new couple held hands as they snuck into S.I.R. Studios for an event celebrating the launch of Stella McCartney’s autumn 2018 collection. “Dakota and Chris were super affectionate with each other,” the onlooker notes. “She was whispering in his ear, rubbing his back and was super smiley. She seemed happy to be there with him.”

Throughout the night, the Fifty Shades Darker actress, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 40, “never really left each other’s side or stopped holding hands,” the eyewitness tells Us. “There was one moment when Dakota motioned for two friends to come near them and that was the only time they really separated.”

The pair reunited not too long after, though. “Dakota reached for Chris’ hand and they held hands and talked to people,” the onlooker adds. “He looked like he was having a good time.”

After chatting and taking a selfie with Katy Perry, Martin and Johnson “danced back and forth a little” to the music, the eyewitness tells Us. “He kissed the back of her head once.”

The duo held hands again as they quietly left the event — which was also attended by stars including Olivia Munn, Paris Jackson, Vanessa Hudgens, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — through an exit near the back of the building.

A source confirmed exclusively to Us in December that the Social Network actress and the “Fix You” singer are “definitely dating,” noting that they have “gotten to know each other really well.” Since then, the pair have been spotting showed PDA in Israel and Malibu.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. They share daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. In November, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Paltrow, 45, is now engaged to writer and director Brad Falchuk.

