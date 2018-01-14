New couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been photographed together for the first time as they stepped out for dinner.

The Coldplay frontman, 40, and Fifty Shades of Grey star, 28, were seen at the Soho House in Malibu on Friday, January 12, where they enjoyed a cozy date.

Although the pair have not commented publicly on their relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that they “are definitely dating. They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

Their outing at Soho House isn’t the first time they’ve been seen enjoying each other’s company. In November, they were spotted at Nick Cave’s concert in Israel and were later seen having dinner with the singer at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya. Prior to that, they were seen on a date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

An onlooker told Us at the time, “They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other’s opinions. Chris was very charming and personable. His face lit up when he was talking to her. He hummed a little bit and asked her what she thought of a song. She clearly loves his music and was really into it. They were flirty and laughing the entire meal. He paid for dinner and held the door for her.”

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses. He subsequently dated Jennifer Lawrence and Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis. Johnson was previously linked to Matthew Hitt.

