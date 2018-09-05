Making their love permanent! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin appeared to show off matching tattoos.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 41, seemed to sport twinning infinity sign tattoos at respective events. Johnson flaunted the ink during a 2018 Venice Film Festival photocall on Tuesday, September 4, for her upcoming film Suspiria. Meanwhile, Martin was photographed in Los Angeles at the S.E.A. Jeans launch on Thursday, August 30, flashing a look-alike symbol.

Johnson and the “Fix You” crooner debuted their tattoos eight months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed their relationship. “Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that the pair are more than just a fling. “That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type.”

Since December 2017, they’ve been spotted packing on the PDA in Israel and Malibu. They were also seen having an “affectionate” date night at a fashion event in January. “She was whispering in his ear, rubbing his back and was super smiley,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “She seemed happy to be there with him.”

A source told Us later that month that Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, “doesn’t really know” Johnson but she “is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him.”

The “Paradise” singer and the Goop founder, who has since moved on with fiancé Brad Falchuk, consciously uncoupled in March 2014. They share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!