Jamie Dornan: Why Hollywood Couldn't Typecast Me After '50 Shades of Grey'

A once in a lifetime opportunity. Jamie Dornan played Christian Grey in all three Fifty Shades of Grey movies, and while many franchise stars worry about typecasting, the Ireland native said it wasn’t even a possibility for him.

“At the time, I was asked if I was scared of being typecast – as what? As a BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that’s a one-off,” the actor, 39, told The Telegraph in an interview published Saturday, January 1. “Nothing close to that has come my way again – I’ve barely worn a suit since.”

Dornan started playing the dominating CEO in the 2015 movie, based on E.L. James‘ novel of the same name, opposite Dakota Johnson, who played Christian’s true love, Anastasia Steele. The duo returned for Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018, earning more than $1 billion at the global box office, but not everyone is a fan. The sexy series is often the butt of many jokes, a problem he called out in the fall.

“I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke,” he told British GQ in October 2021. “Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”

While he doesn’t like people laughing off the hard work of the entire cast and crew, the Belfast star explained In his latest interview that he can take a joke.

“I’m well used to it. You know what really helps? I’m from a place where taking the mickey out of each other is our common currency,” he told the U.K. outlet. “It’s how we communicate – it’s how we show affection. So if you’re from Belfast and you give a load of s–t — like I do to my mates – if you can’t take it back, you end up a bit screwed. But I’ve always been able to give s–t and take s–t, so I’m sort of armed for it.”

He’s not as prepared for his daughters to learn about Christian Grey, though. He and wife Amelia Warner, a composer, share three children: ­Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 3.

The Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar star wasn’t a father when he signed on to play the bondage-loving billionaire. He and Warner welcomed their eldest daughter as the steamy film series started shooting. Dornan was asked if he’d still sign on for the movies now as the father of three girls and avoided a direct answer, instead noting that he isn’t concerned about the film affecting them.

“I can be a real cynic, and if it wasn’t me in the film, it’d be different,” the Belfast actor explained. “As my girls get older, will they have to field some awkward questions? Yeah! But will it have a damaging effect on them or my relationship with them? No.”