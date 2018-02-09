Even Christian Grey can take a few pointers from a lady. Jamie Dornan recalled his first Fifty Shades of Grey movie during an interview with Conan O’Brien on Thursday, February 8, and revealed that Dakota Johnson gave him some help in a certain area.

While promoting the third film in the trilogy, the 35-year-old actor — whose character is a billionaire BDSM aficionado — detailed how his costar taught him some seductive bedroom moves.

“I think Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director,” he told the late-night host. “I guess there’s a sexy way to take off a girl’s underwear.”

He then shared the advice: “There’s a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into the side … and then you sort of shimmy it down.”

The 54-year-old host hilariously joined Dornan as he demonstrated the smooth process with two fingers and a shake.

This isn’t the first time the The Fall actor has been open about the difference between himself and the role he plays in the franchise. In an interview with ELLE published on Tuesday, February 6, he explained why he chose to not go fully nude in any scenes.

“I don’t know if I said I wouldn’t,” he told the mag. “You see my arse quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me. You see a lot of Dakota [Johnson]’s tits. I would show my tits if I had them. I just thought we don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making porn as much as people think we are.”

Fifty Shades Freed, which is based on the last book from author E.L. James’ trilogy, is in theaters now.

