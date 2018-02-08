Setting boundaries. Jamie Dornan wanted to keep some of his body private while filming the sex scenes in Fifty Shades Freed.

In an interview with ELLE, published on Tuesday, February 6, the actor, 35 — who plays BDSM aficionado and billionaire Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise — explained why he chose to not go fully nude.

“I don’t know if I said I wouldn’t,” Dornan told the publication. “You see my arse quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me. You see a lot of Dakota [Johnson]’s tits. I would show my tits if I had them. I just thought we don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making porn as much as people think we are.”

Dornan also addressed a rumor that the studio offered him $1 million to do full-frontal nudity. “It was $30 million—to show one testicle,” he joked. “No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude? That didn’t happen.”

During nude scenes, actors usually wear modesty pouches to keep their private parts covered, and The Fall actor shared a horror story of when he was given a used pouch while on set.

“Let me tell you a modesty-pouch story,” he said. “You’re sort of presented with a few options and sizes. They’re all skin-colored—but, like, if you’d gotten jaundice. That color. Like an ill person. I picked one out. Everyone had left the room. As I was putting it on, I saw a little label stitched inside. It said, ‘Inmate #3.’”

Dornan continued: “I very nearly puked. As my genitals came to a rest at the bottom of this thing, I thought, ‘Someone has worn this.’ I actually called the wardrobe assistant. I was like, ‘Dude, what the f–k? This is secondhand?’ He said, ‘No, trust me.’ But he lost my trust.”

The actor recently revealed that he is nothing like his character in the movies, saying that he isn’t into S&M in real life.

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan told GQ Australia for its February 2017 issue. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal – I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

“He’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” Dornan told the magazine about Grey. “All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type when it comes to choosing mates.”

Fifty Shades Freed, which is based on the last book from author E.L. James’ book trilogy, opens in theaters on Friday, February 9.

