Dakota Johnson adores longtime love Chris Martin’s children.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Johnson, 34, told Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, March 5.

The Coldplay vocalist shares daughter, Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Johnson started dating Martin, 47, in 2017, two years after his divorce from Paltrow, 51. The exes, who wed in 2003, announced they were “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

After bonding with Moses and Apple throughout the past seven years, Johnson revealed she is open to having her own children.

“I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer,” she said. “And especially being a woman, I’m like, ‘What a magical f—king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.’ If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it.”

“I’ve been really tripping out recently, like, we’re not here for very long,” Johnson added. “So if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”

The Fifty Shades franchise alum grew up in a show business family with her parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. She says Griffith, now 66, was very liberal about sex when she was a teenager.

“I was lucky that I grew up with a mom who was very open — at times maybe too open — about sexuality, but it was always like, ‘Whatever you’re into and when you want to have sex, you just let me know and we’ll get birth control,’” Dakota recalled. “It was really healthy, and it made me feel like I was allowed to discover my sexuality on my own, which I think is such a gift. We’ve progressed so much in some societies, for people to be allowed to say that they feel neither here nor there in terms of gender. That’s an incredible thing. It’s such a leap forward.”

As the child of two stars, Dakota obviously had some advantages growing up — but she doesn’t want to be called a “nepo baby.”

Hoda Kotb asked Dakota about the term in a Wednesday, February 7, interview on Today, and the Madame Web star made her opinion clear. “When that first started I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring,” she said. “If you’re a journalist, write about something else. That’s just lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at.”

That opportunity came on Saturday Night Live on February 27. In a Please Don’t Destroy video, Dakota met with John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — sons of SNL legends Steve Higgins and Tim Herlihy — and after the group traded jabs, they struck a “nepo truce” before going right back to roasting each other.

Johnson remembers she got the acting bug watching her famous parents work. She began her acting career in 1999 when she was 10 years old, appearing in Crazy in Alabama, portraying her mother’s daughter.

While Griffith supported her desire to follow in her footsteps as an actress, her father, 74, wanted Dakota to finish her education first.

The former Miami Vice star made a deal with her and her siblings that he would continue to support them financially if they chose to go to college, but that’s not what Dakota wanted for herself.

On Today, Dakota explained how she was forced to make it on her own with modeling jobs while she auditioned for acting roles.

“I definitely had moments where I couldn’t afford groceries and things like that and needed to ask my mom to help me,” she recalled. “She was the nice one.”