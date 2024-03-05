Now that most of the Madame Web dust has settled, Dakota Johnson admitted she’s not surprised things got so tangled.

Johnson, 34, starred in the superhero movie, which has been roundly derided by critics and ignored by audiences since its February 14 release. She now says she could see things veering off course well before the reviews and receipts started coming in.

“Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’” she told Bustle in an interview published Tuesday, March 5. “But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

If nothing else, Johnson explained, Madame Web will only help inform her career choices moving forward.

“It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie,” she explained. “I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.”

Ultimately, Johnson said she’s “not surprised” the Madame Web rollout and reception has gone down the way it has, and she expressed concern for what it might mean for the industry overall.

“It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee,” Johnson articulated. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.”

In fact, Johnson expressed admiration for moviegoers for being able to see Madame Web for what it was.

“My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not,” she said. “Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls–t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f–king want to see those.”

Johnson hasn’t been the only Madame Web star to acknowledge the movie’s reception, as Sydney Sweeney also addressed the film’s box-office failure during her Saturday, March 2, hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

“I am so happy to be here,” Sweeney, 26, said during her opening monologue. “You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”