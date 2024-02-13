Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and more stars strung a web of fashion at the Madame Web premiere.

Johnson, who plays Cassandra “Cassie” Webb/Madame Web in the movie, rocked a custom Gucci gown at the Monday, February 12, premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Equipped with a plunging neckline and bedazzled netted skirt, Johnson showed just the right amount of skin on the red carpet.

Sweeney stayed on brand for the movie and slayed in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a strapless silhouette, sheer bodice, spider web design and slit skirt. She accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry, including diamond rings, and donned soft glam. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in loose curls.

Madame Web, which also stars Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and more, follows Cassie as she becomes clairvoyant after a near-death experience. She then protects her three friends — Julia Cornwall (Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) — from villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Keep scrolling to see the most web-tastic looks from the L.A. premiere: