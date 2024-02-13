Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Most Web-Tastic Looks From the L.A. ‘Madame Web’ Premiere: Dakota Johnson and More

By
The Best Looks at the Madame Web Premiere
12
Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.Steven Simione/WireImage

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and more stars strung a web of fashion at the Madame Web premiere.

Johnson, who plays Cassandra “Cassie” Webb/Madame Web in the movie, rocked a custom Gucci gown at the Monday, February 12, premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Equipped with a plunging neckline and bedazzled netted skirt, Johnson showed just the right amount of skin on the red carpet.

Sweeney stayed on brand for the movie and slayed in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a strapless silhouette, sheer bodice, spider web design and slit skirt. She accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry, including diamond rings, and donned soft glam. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in loose curls.

Madame Web, which also stars Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and more, follows Cassie as she becomes clairvoyant after a near-death experience. She then protects her three friends — Julia Cornwall (Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) — from villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

The Drop Standard Clancy Drawstring Hoodie Sweater

Deal of the Day

Hidden Gem! Grab This Rib-Knit Hoodie for as Much as 66% Off View Deal

Keep scrolling to see the most web-tastic looks from the L.A. premiere:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Adam Scott
1425661986dakota johnson 206

Dakota Johnson
Emma Roberts Accidentally 'Popped' Sequin Skirt While Climbing Into Car Before Dolce & Gabbana Show

Emma Roberts
Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Is Worried About Becoming a Mom in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!