Sydney Sweeney Suits Up in ‘Madame Web’ Trailer With Dakota Johnson

Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson are caught in quite a twisted web in the new Madame Web trailer.

Sony debuted the teaser on Wednesday, November 15, and it gives a pretty clear setup for the movie. Cassandra Web (Johnson) is a paramedic who suddenly finds herself with the ability to see the future.

“A week ago I spent my life racing against time, trying to save people who were running out of it — until one moment changed everything,” Cassie says.

She ends up nearly drowning after helping someone escape an overturned car that was about to fall off a bridge. Unfortunately, Cassie doesn’t make it out in time, but her fellow paramedic (Adam Scott) pulls her out of the water and performs CPR. “Welcome back to the land of the living,” he says.

Cassie quickly crosses paths with three young girls (Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor) and she starts saving their lives from a masked man. First she saves them in a diner and then on a train car, where she gets a glimpse of the man’s face.

“I’ve seen that man before,” Cassie says. “Ezekiel Sims — he was in the Amazon with my mom right before she died.”

The man isn’t the only one Cassie has a connection to. The three girls she keeps saving have all crossed paths with her before. “You don’t think this is weird how we’re all connected?” Merced’s character asks.

“It’s honestly, like, the least weird thing that’s happened all day,” Cassie quips.

The trio are clearly important; they even appear in superhero suits briefly in the trailer. Sweeney appears to be rocking the black suit with a white spider emblem, seemingly confirming that she’ll play Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman. Merced is reportedly playing Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl while O’Connor is rumored to portray Mattie Franklin, another version of Spider-Woman with extra spider legs that appear from her back.

Though they’re all spider-people, don’t expect Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to show up. Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse have made it clear that there are tons of different universes with their own arachnid-inspired heroes.

Much like Venom and Morbius, Madame Web is not going to connect to the most famous web-slinger. Sony describes Madame Web as a “standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines.”

S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs the suspense-driven thriller, which also stars Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Emma Roberts.

Madame Web is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2024.