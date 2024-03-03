Sydney Sweeney clarified rumors about herself during her Saturday Night Live debut, including her relationship status with Glen Powell.

“While I’m up here, I do want to talk about some things I’ve seen about me online.” Sweeney, 26, said during her monologue on Saturday, March 2, denying viral rumors she didn’t work at Universal Studios or hired a nutritionist from TikTok. “But, I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was shooting Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my costar Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true.”

Sweeney and Powell, 35, costarred as Bea and Ben in Anyone But You, a William Shakespeare-inspired romantic comedy that hit theaters in December 2023. Throughout production, speculation swirled that the two actors were having an affair despite their public relationships. (Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino, while Powell was dating model Gigi Paris at the time.)

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” Sweeney added in her Saturday monologue. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

Sweeney noted that Davino, 38, “came here tonight to support” her SNL debut.

“Can we cut to him?” Sweeney asked before the camera panned to Powell, sitting in the front row and presumably looking behind him for Davino. She exclaimed in response, “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room!”

Sweeney and Powell further poked fun at the drama in an SNL sketch called “Loud Table.” The Euphoria star played cast member Andrew Dismukes’ girlfriend, who wanted to dump him during a dinner date.

“I cheated on you with my boss and I think we should break up,” Sweeney’s character admitted before Powell walked into the scene.

Powell strutted into the fictional bar, calling Sweeney “babycakes” and asking her to leave with him. They walked out of the room hand in hand as the skit ended.

Sweeney and Powell have both squashed the dating rumors numerous times since their Anyone But You press tour, insisting that they are solely friends.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” Sweeney told Glamour U.K. in December 2023, noting she hasn’t let the speculation faze her. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.