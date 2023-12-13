Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino don’t have a wedding date in sight.

Sweeney, 26, opened up about planning her nuptials while attending the New York City premiere of her movie Anyone But You on Monday, December 11. “I am so busy working,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it.”

Sweeney and Davino, 37, sparked dating rumors in 2018 when they were seen attending a number of events together. In March 2022, Us Weekly confirmed the couple got engaged.

Sweeney later gushed to ET about working alongside her fiancé at her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

“I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with,” she said, adding, “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

Although Davino did not work as a producer on Anyone But You, Sweeney made the most of the filming experience with costar Glen Powell.

The duo’s chemistry was so strong that affair rumors swirled after they were seen getting cozy in Australia. In Anyone But You, Sweeney and Powell play exes who pretend to date while attending the same destination wedding, but their offscreen relationship is strictly platonic.

On Monday, Powell, 35, laughed off the idea of there being “a little romance” between him and Sweeney during an appearance on the Today show.

“No, no. But we do love each other,” he told Hoda Kotb, gushing, “Honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really incredible.”

Powell previously addressed the alleged affair last month in his Men’s Health cover story. (Powell and his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, split in April as filming wrapped on his and Sweeney’s rom-com.)

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” he said. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

He continued: “If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you’re like, ‘We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction,’ and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, ‘Oh …”

Sweeney also opened up about the allegations in an August interview with Variety. “Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” she admitted. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

Anyone But You hits theaters on Friday, December 22.