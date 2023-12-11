Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s on-set chemistry made plenty of headlines as they filmed Anyone But You, but Powell insisted again that their close relationship is totally platonic.

The duo fielded questions about their friendship during a Monday, December 11, appearance on the Today show. When anchor Hoda Kotb asked whether there might be “a little romance” between them, Powell, 35, laughed off the idea.

“No, no, but we do love each other,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor explained. “Honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really incredible.”

In Anyone But You, Powell and Sweeney, 26, play two ex-flames who pretend to be dating in order to make it through a destination wedding held in Australia. The new rom-com hits theaters on Friday, December 22.

Related: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Friendship Timeline Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may hate each other in their forthcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, but the actors are close friends in real life. The duo were first announced as the film’s stars in January 2023. By April of that year, Sweeney and Powell had jetted to Australia in order to film the […]

While both Powell and Sweeney were both spoken for during filming, set photos of the pair looking cozy in bathing suits caused some fans to speculate that they’d formed a love connection on set. (Powell was dating Gigi Paris at the time, while Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022.)

According to Powell, however, the twosome’s chemistry was purely for the cameras. “A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, December 7. “I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney.”

He added that it was “very easy to pretend [to] fall in love with” Sweeney, calling her “one of the most talented actresses we have.”

Related: ‘Euphoria' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years Once Euphoria debuted in 2019, fans of the teen drama have continued to keep an eye on the main cast — especially when it comes to their love lives. While sex, love, drugs and friendship are front and cent on the HBO series, but show’s stars tend to lead more private lives. Zendaya, for example, […]

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Powell and Paris, 31, called it quits after three years of dating. One month later, an insider told Us that the rumors about Powell were a “huge test” for Sweeney and Davino, 40, but noted Sweeney and Powell things kept strictly professional on set.

Sweeney later said that she and her costar “don’t care” what people think about her friendship with Powell. “We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she told Variety in August. “We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time, like, ‘That’s really funny.’”