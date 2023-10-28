Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may hate each other in their forthcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, but the actors are close friends in real life.

The duo were first announced as the film’s stars in January 2023. By April of that year, Sweeney and Powell had jetted to Australia in order to film the movie. Photos of them cozying up in bathing suits while filming a scene went viral online, sparking affair rumors.

Things got messier when Powell’s then-girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed him on Instagram after the photos were published. In late April 2023, multiple outlets confirmed that Powell and Paris had split after three years together.

Sweeney, for her part, has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022, and has kept her romantic relationship out of the public eye. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the actress has been open about not dating anyone in the same industry as her.

Related: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell Are Dapper Fake-Dating Exes in 'Anyone But You' We’re living in a rom-com renaissance right now — and Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You is about to join the ranks. Sony Pictures dropped the first movie still and the official summary on Thursday, October 12. “Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date […]

“I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2022. “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.’”

Despite what fans thought about Sweeney and Powell, a source told Us Weekly that the costars were nothing but professional when filming Anyone But You.

“It was an open secret they’d gotten really close,” the insider revealed in May 2023, noting that the affair rumors were “a nightmare scenario” for Sweeney.

Months later, the Euphoria actress addressed the rumors head on, saying that she and Powell “don’t really care” what people think. “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny,’” she told Variety in August 2023.

“We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much,” Sweeney said of their close-knit bond. “He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

Keep scrolling to see Sweeney and Powell’s complete relationship timeline:

April 2023

Photos of Sweeney and Powell filming Anyone But You went viral, sparking affair rumors.

“The whole experience was absolutely incredible,” Sweeney gushed at CinemaCon about the shoot. “It was so much fun.”

May 2023

A source told Us that Sweeney “takes her reputation extremely seriously,” explaining that the affair speculation affected her relationship with Davino.

“She takes her reputation extremely seriously,” the insider added. “This is without a doubt a huge test of their relationship.”

Related: ‘Euphoria' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years Once Euphoria debuted in 2019, fans of the teen drama have continued to keep an eye on the main cast — especially when it comes to their love lives. While sex, love, drugs and friendship are front and cent on the HBO series, but show’s stars tend to lead more private lives. Zendaya, for example, […]

August 2023

“It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!” Sweeney told Variety, breaking her silence on the affair rumors.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

October 2023

Sweeney celebrated Powell’s 35th birthday, posting a tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball,” she wrote at the time.