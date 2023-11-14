Glen Powell bared his abs — and his backside — for his latest magazine cover.

Powell, 35, stripped naked for the Men’s Health December cover story, wearing only a watch and looking back over his shoulder while carrying a hat and a towel. In another photo, the actor showed off his chiseled abdomen while getting out of a pool.

Powell told the outlet that as he’s gotten older, he’s had to watch his portion sizes to stay in shape. “I can eat so much and I think just for me, on a health level, it’s not necessarily taking the fun out of your life; it’s just riding the brake. Because I can go nuts if I want to,” he said, noting that he once consumed 40-plus ribs in one sitting.

The Texas native shared that he and his Top Gun: Maverick costars were careful about what they ate before shooting the film’s iconic beach scene, where Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and his trainees play football on the beach while shirtless. After filming, Powell told the outlet, the cast celebrated with beer and tater tots.

Powell played Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the 2022 action film. He worked with Cruise, 61, to make sure he captured Hangman’s swagger and arrogance. “[Tom] was like, ‘You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes,’” Powell told Men’s Health.

Powell’s next big film project is the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which hits theaters Friday, December 22. In April, Powell and costar Sydney Sweeney sparked romance speculation while promoting the film at CinemaCon due to their visible ease with each other. (At the time, Powell had recently split from model and designer Gigi Paris after three years of dating. Sweeney, 26, meanwhile, has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022.)

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Powell said of the affair rumors. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

While Powell has accepted the attention that comes with his career path, he acknowledged that fame complicates his dating life.

“If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you’re like, ‘We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction,’ and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, ‘Oh … ,’” he said.

Powell added that dating an actor with an ever-changing schedule is no picnic either.

“On a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It’s a lot to deal with,” he said. “Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with.”