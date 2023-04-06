Kate Bosworth 'Swore Off' Dating Actors Before Meeting Fiance Justin Long

Her exception! Kate Bosworth thought she knew exactly what she was looking for in a relationship — until fiancé Justin Long blew her away.

“[Kate’s] learned some valuable lessons from her marriage to Michael [Polish] and her high-profile romances,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly about how the actress’ dating history shaped her personal life. “She also learned what not to tolerate, which is why she feels Justin is perfect for her.”

According to the insider, Bosworth, 40, originally “swore off” dating actors before Long, 44, “swept her off her feet” when they met ahead of her split from Polish, 52. “He doesn’t play any games. He is who is, a fun loving, honest, good person. She feels safe and protected with Justin,” the source adds.

The model and the screenwriter began dating in 2011 and tied the knot two years later. In August 2021, Bosworth announced their decision to part ways after nearly a decade of marriage.

The Blue Crush star, whose divorce was finalized in March, moved on with Long after they met working together on the 2021 movie House of Darkness. Us confirmed in January 2022 that the twosome were officially dating amid romance rumors.

Bosworth later gushed about how the He’s Just Not That Into You star brought her “peace” following her high profile breakup.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “Years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago). She is so grateful more than you’ll ever know. You make me smile so big my face hurts. Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

Long, for his part, replied: “Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received. (I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;).”

Earlier this month, the pair confirmed that they were engaged following a whirlwind romance. “I remember waking up … and I looked at Justin and I said … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you,’” Bosworth recalled during an appearance on Long’s “Life Is Short With Justin Long” podcast on Tuesday, April 4. “And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”

Amid their exciting news, the source notes that the milestone was a long time coming for the duo. “It was easy [for Kate] to say yes to Justin when he proposed. Kate says she knew early on in their relationship that he was The One,” the insider says. “She knew they’d be married. They really are best friends. The plus side is that they also have this off the chart’s chemistry. She’s never been happier.”

The source adds: “Kate feels like this is her year. Personally, finding her soulmate Justin, and professionally, she couldn’t be happier. At 40, she says she’s finally hit her stride.”

For more on Bosworth and Long’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.