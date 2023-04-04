Off the market! Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged.

Long, 44, and Bosworth, 38, confirmed the news on the Tuesday, April 4, episode of his “Life is Short with Justin Long” podcast.

“I did have a special thing planned around [Kate’s] birthday and about a month before that, life, like we were talking about, things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings,” the actor recalled to his fiancée. “It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

After a therapy session, Long said his proposal “spilled out.”

“We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,’” Bosworth noted. “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”

The news comes shortly after Bosworth sparked engagement speculation at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash on March 12. In addition to sporting a giant diamond on her left hand, the twosome couldn’t stop smiling and holding each other close as they posed for pics during their red carpet debut.

The couple, who are having their own romantic movie moment in real life, connected while working on the horror film House of Darkness in the spring of 2021 and quickly sparked romance rumors several months later.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks,” the Blue Crush actress wrote about Long via Instagram in May 2021. “The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻.”

The Los Angeles native and the He’s Just Not That Into You star were first linked in August 2021, after Bosworth announced that she and husband Michael Polish had called it quits — and was spotted out with Long on multiple occasions. The Art of More alum and the Connecticut native also began “liking” each others’ Instagram posts.

Long, for his part, revealed in December 2021 that he was in a relationship with a mystery woman. In January, Us Weekly confirmed the stars had been together for a “few months” after becoming pals while working on House of Darkness.

Later that month, the Serious Moonlight actor seemed to confirm his relationship with Bosworth while attending the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Bring on the Dancing Horses.

“I am here in beautiful Park City, Utah [and] it’s freezing cold,” he said via his Instagram Story at the time, noting that he was “so excited” to see the actress in the TV series. “But I’m here for the big premiere of Bring on the Dancing Horses. So, bring on the dancing horses at the Egyptian Theatre.”

Long went on to share his first public post with the Straw Dogs star in May, with multiple photos of the two sharing a Guinness beer with matching frothy mustaches.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s [sic] life was disassembled / rearranged,” the 21 actress wrote. “[B]ut you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know 💛 Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”