Happy place. Justin Long gave fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with Kate Bosworth, whom he met while working together in spring 2021.

The Accepted actor, 43, revealed during the Monday, April 4, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast that although he “didn’t know it at the time,” he was “ready” to be in love before getting romantic with Bosworth, 39.

Long noted that he was “ready for The One” and he has since “met” and “found” that in the Blue Crush actress.

The Connecticut native didn’t directly name Bosworth while discussing his current relationship, but Long gushed over how good he feels with her.

“It’s weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective,” Long told host Nick Viall. “I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”

The He’s Just Not That Into You actor pointed out, “In this day in age, we don’t have to share everything,” but made it clear, “I’m so happy.”

Long and Bosworth hit it off while working on an unnamed project last spring, which the Superman Returns actress spoke about in May 2021.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks,” Bosworth wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing snaps of the duo filming in Arkansas. “The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻.”

The duo’s relationship seemingly blossomed into something more than friends after Bosworth announced in August 2021 that she and husband Michael Polish had split after eight years of marriage.

The F Is for Family alum later sparked romance speculation with Bosworth in fall 2021 after eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair together on multiple occasions on the east coast.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Long had been dating the Remember the Titans actress for “a few months,” with a source saying that they’ve “secretly” been on a couple of getaways together.

The lovebirds have yet to publicly confirm their romance. However, Long has talked about a mystery girlfriend on several occasions but never uses Bosworth’s name.

The actors are “not hiding the fact that they’re together, [they are] just staying low-key and private about their relationship,” the insider told Us in January.

