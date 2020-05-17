A trip down memory lane! Justin Long gave a surprising answer for which of his old movies — between Crossroads, Accepted and He’s Just Not That Into You — he would rather revisit while in quarantine.

“Well, I have not seen Crossroads in a long time. So that might be fun,” Long, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively this month, while discussing his “Life is Short With Justin Long” podcast. “But I would watch Accepted. I also haven’t seen Accepted in a long time.”

The Dodgeball actor continued, “They were all really fun to make, but that, particularly, was a great time. When I watch movies that I’ve done now, the joy I get out of it is, like, … first and foremost, it transports me back to that time in my life.”

Long starred in Accepted alongside Blake Lively and Jonah Hill in 2006. Directed by Steve Pink, the film follows high school senior Bartleby Gaines (Long) as he comes up with a scheme to fool everyone into believing that he was accepted into college by opening up a university of his own.

“That was a great time. I loved working with those actors,” Long recalled while speaking to Us. “It’s funny, I just talked to [my former costar] Lewis Black the other day, so we’re going to have Lewis on [my podcast]. Lew would be a great guest to have. He has such great stories and obviously he’s so funny.”

Long added, “Jonah and I, we were just such great friends — and Blake and the whole gang. It’d be fun to relive that one.”

Aside from reminiscing on his former projects, the Jeepers Creepers actor spoke to Us about his hit podcast. On Tuesday, May 12, the digital show celebrated its one-year anniversary and brought on Dax Shepard as the episode’s special guest.

The Going the Distance actor revealed the guests he hopes to have on for a future episode. “I love Martin Short and I just feel like he would tell such great stories,” he shared. “I’ve seen him so many times on so many talk shows, and he’s such an entertaining storyteller. He’d be a dream. I’d love to have Frank Oz on, because we love the Muppets and I love voices. I’d love to hear where some of his iconic voices came from.”

Long would also “like any of The Simpsons guys” to stop by and noted that he is currently working on bringing Hank Azaria — who voices various Simpsons characters, including Moe and Chief Wiggum — on board. “It’d just be great to explore where those voices come from and just to hear them, because obviously that’s the medium. Or Mike Judge. It’d be great to have Mike on,” he added.

“Life is Short With Justin Long” is available wherever podcasts are streamed.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Listen on Spotify to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!