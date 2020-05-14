Friends first! Justin Long would be happy to have ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore as a guest on his podcast, but some topics may be off limits.

Long, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively that the invitation for Barrymore, 45, to appear on his “Life Is Short With Justin Long” podcast is always open. “Oh, God, yeah,” he said.

The Accepted actor and Barrymore dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, after meeting on the film He’s Just Not That Into You. The pair are still friends a decade after their split.

“Yeah, I mean, talk about just enjoying talking to somebody,” Long continued. “She’s a great conversationalist, so, of course, yeah.”

When it comes to what the exes would chat about on the podcast — which celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, May 12 — Long said he likes to keep personal relationships separate from other interview topics.

“I definitely have limits. I wouldn’t want to talk about, say, anything out of turn about somebody I knew personally, like an ex-girlfriend,” the Connecticut native explained. “I wouldn’t want to say anything that might be hurtful to somebody. I wouldn’t want to cause any pain or cause any negativity.”

The Charlie’s Angels star showed that she and Long are still on good terms during a social media exchange in March. At the time, Paper magazine posted a “Justin Long appreciation post” via Instagram, which caught Barrymore’s attention.

“Your [sic] not wrong! He’s great,” the actress commented about her ex, to which he replied, “Ah what do YOU know?”

One month prior, Long told Us that he and the California native “are in touch,” adding, “I love Drew.”

Barrymore didn’t reunite with Long during the first year of his podcast, but the Dodgeball star did have special guest Dax Shepard to celebrate its anniversary episode.

“I was such a fan of his show before doing all this, and so, it meant a lot that he was our one-year guest,” the Idiocracy star said, noting many fans discovered his podcast after he appeared on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “It was significant to us to have him have him as our guest on this time.”

The landmark episode came amid the coronavirus quarantine and helped the host to focus on a more positive side of life.

“Selfishly and personally, it’s been such a great distraction and creative outlet for us, and it’s also been a way for us to feel,” Long told Us about running his podcast during the health crisis. “[My brother Christian and I] both felt really connected to our fellow human beings, to strangers. It’s made us feel more connected certainly.”

Relive the first year of the “Life Is Short” podcast on Wondery.com.

With reporting by Marc Lupo