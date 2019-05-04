It’s been more than 10 years since Justin Long met ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore on the set of the 2009 rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You, but their bond lives on.

“We are in touch,” Long, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the recent world premiere of his new film, Safe Spaces, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. “I love Drew.”

The former couple dated on and off for roughly two years after taking on the roles of Alex and Mary in the romantic flick.

The Conners actor and the Santa Clarita Diet star went on to costar in the 2010 film Going the Distance, but called it quits shortly after.

Eight years later, the pair sparked dating speculation once more after they were spotted together in a New York City hotel following his split from CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry, but according to E!, the exes were merely “spending time together.”

As for the rest of the all-star cast, which included Ginnifer Goodwin (Gigi), Jennifer Connelly (Janine), Jennifer Aniston (Beth) Ben Affleck (Neil), Scarlet Johansson (Anna), Bradley Cooper (Ben) and Busy Philipps (Kelli Ann), among others, the Skylanders Academy alum says he runs into the crew from time to time. “I see some of those [guys],” he revealed. “I see them occasionally.”

Barrymore opened up about the difficulty she’s faced dating after her July 2016 divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 5.

“I’m single and have not been able to successfully date for almost four years,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself on Valentine’s Day. “I believe with all my heart in the human heart. There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult — test your will to live [sic] days … But the constant love usually has been my kids and my friends.”

