If you didn’t have a Valentine for 2019, you were in good company: Drew Barrymore revealed that she hasn’t had one in nearly four years.

The Santa Clarita Diet star, 43, made the confession with a photo of heart-shaped love notes she received from model Joy Seaboch on her trailer mirror via Instagram on Thursday, February 14.

“Hey D.B.,” the first message read, followed by a series of other notes that said: “You are f–king amazing. … And a total BABE (duh). … Don’t doubt this even for a second today. … Joy.”

Barrymore took the opportunity to remind her followers that the holiday isn’t just for couples. “I am not totally sure what Valentine’s Day is supposed to feel like. But when I walked in my trailer today at work and saw that my friend @joyseaboch had put this on my mirror, I knew. I know this … I love my friends. I love my children first of course, but this day is just about love period,” she wrote.

The actress continued to say that while she hadn’t had much luck in the romance department as of late (“I’m single and have not been able to successfully date for almost four years so what do I know), she still believes in the concept of love. “I believe with all my heart in the human heart,” she wrote. “There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult — test your will to live [sic] days … But the constant love usually has been my kids and my friends.”

The businesswoman concluded by saying that she has learned to accept flying solo. “I have fought my way to a deeper happiness on my own, and i love being independent! It just rules. I am also lucky enough to have two young amazing kids and a full time [sic] job, and rad friends. So I’m not sitting around bummed out. I feel stupid grateful. But I’m still a romantic at heart. As for today, don’t waste the day being sad about what you don’t have! Be happy about what you do have. It’s there. I promise.”

The Flower Films founder has been trying to find her mate, however: She confessed to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2018 that her ex-husband Will Kopelman, from whom she split in April 2016, had caught her on a dating app after they called it quits. “One night I’m flying home by myself, and I’m like, ‘Screw it! I’m going to fulfill my fantasy and go on a dating app.’”

Having no luck in finding Mr. Right, Barrymore said she ditched the dating tactic … but not before Kopelman, 40, called her out.

“I got off the site. Then I’m with my children’s father, wonderful Will, in the kitchen and he walks in and goes, ‘Why are you on Raya?’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘How do you know?! I was on it for four days, five days! How do you know I’m on Raya?!’”

Eight months prior, Us Weekly reported that the 50 First Dates star was dating the senior vice president of Maesa, which makes her Flower Beauty products, David Hutchinson, in May 2017.

She also received a floral arrangement in February 2018 from a secret suitor. “I did receive some flowers today and that was very nice,” she told Us at the time. “I shan’t say [who from], but we can say they were flowers sent to me out of love, so that was nice.”

