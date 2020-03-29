Drew Barrymore Banters With Ex-Boyfriend Justin Long on Instagram

No bad blood! Drew Barrymore still thinks highly of her ex-boyfriend Justin Long 10 years after the pair called it quits on their on-and-off relationship.

Paper magazine shared a “Justin Long appreciation post” via Instagram on Saturday, March 28, which caught the attention of the 50 First Dates star.

“Might get fired for this but. F–k it. Justin Long appreciation post,” the publication captioned a series of photos of the actor.

“Your [sic] not wrong! He’s great,” Barrymore, 45, commented, to which Long, 41, replied, “Ah what do YOU know?! I feel like I’m on an episode of ‘This is Your Life’ #HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!”

Jonah Hill also commented on the post, writing, “This made my day @justinlong . The real JLO.”

The pair met on the set of the film He’s Just Not That Into You and dated on and off between 2007 and 2010. The couple costarred together again in the 2010 film Going the Distance before breaking up later that year.

Long told Us Weekly in May 2019 that he and Barrymore “are in touch,” adding, “I love Drew.”

The Jeepers Creepers star went on to date Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015 and Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018.

Barrymore, for her part, ended her four-year marriage to Will Kopelman in 2016. The former couple share daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5.

The Charlie’s Angels star opened up about the challenges of being single after being in a long-term relationship in February 2019.

“I’m single and have not been able to successfully date for almost four years,” Barrymore wrote via Instagram. “I believe with all my heart in the human heart. There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult — test your will to live days … But the constant love usually has been my kids and my friends.”