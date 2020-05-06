When two worlds collide! Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are getting Simpsonized! The ladies of Riverdale will voice characters on The Simpsons.

Reinhart, 23, announced the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, May 4, by sharing a screengrab from the upcoming episode. “It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able [to] partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made,” the Hustlers actress wrote at the time, noting that she will “voice a bitchy eight-year-old.”

Mendes shared the same photo as Reinhart, along with an enthusiastic message about their appearance. “Never in my life did I think I’d get to voice a character on The Simpsons, but here we are,” the Dangerous Lies actress, 25, wrote via Instagram of the photo, which showed the trio’s characters sitting in a room behind Lisa Simpson. “It’s me, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing mean and annoying 8 yr old girls.”

Reinhart, Mendes, and Petsch, 25, won’t be the only stars joining the long-running show’s Sunday, May 10, episode, as Joey King was also tapped to lend her voice to a character.

In a new episode, titled “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds,” middle child Lisa Simpson (voiced by Yeardley Smith) makes a new friend named Addy (King) who is a lover of horses. Addy later introduces Lisa to her group of gal pals, who Entertainment Weekly referred to as “a circle of snooty rich girls.” Reinhart will voice Bella-Ella Sloan, Mendes plays Tessa Rose and Petsch will appear as Sloan.

The Simpsons, which premiered on FOX in 1989, is now airing episodes from its 31st season. Over the years, it has featured guest appearances from stars including Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney and Bette Midler.

Catch the Riverdale ladies on The Simpsons on FOX Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET.