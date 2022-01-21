Justin Long Praises Kate Bosworth’s ‘Incredible’ Sundance Film Amid Romance

Praising her work! Amid his romance with Kate Bosworth, Justin Long couldn’t resist supporting the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his love’s latest project.

“I am here in beautiful Park City, Utah [and] it’s freezing cold,” the He’s Just Not That Into You star, 43, exclaimed via a Thursday, January 20, Instagram Story video. “But, I’m here for the big premiere of Bring on the Dancing Horses. So, bring on the dancing horses at the Egyptian Theatre.”

Long noted in his social media upload that he “drove all the way” to the Park City for the film premiere, despite miscommunication that the festival had gone entirely virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic and its recent spikes.

“So excited to watch @katebosworth in the INCREDIBLE-looking western #BringOnTheDancingHorses,” the Connecticut native wrote in a second Story post. “Which you can apparently watch AT HOME.”

Long’s sweet message comes nearly one week after Us Weekly confirmed he is seeing the Blue Crush actress, 39, months after her split from director Michael Polish, who helmed Bring on the Dancing Horses.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now,” a source exclusively told Us on January 7. “They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.”

At the time, the insider noted that the pair were “not hiding the fact that they’re together,” but preferred to keep their romance “low-key and private.”

The duo initially sparked romance speculation after working together last year, with Bosworth even sharing a sweet tribute via Instagram.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks,” the Remember the Titans actress wrote via Instagram in May 2021 alongside snaps of the pair in Arkansas. “The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being … You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;).”

The Accepted actor, for his part, later teased he was seeing someone new during a December 2021 episode of his “Life Is Short” podcast.

“People have been saying [pineapple] lately and it’s funny my girlfriend said that hers is uhh — she loves the pineapple, too,” he told guest Fortune Feimster about his new love without mentioning Bosworth by name. “I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza.”

Before moving on with Long, Bosworth and Polish, 51, announced their split in August 2021 after 10 years together.

“Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown,” the pair wrote via a joint Instagram statement at the time. “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.”

Amid their breakup news, the estranged couple worked together on Bring on the Dancing Horses, which costarred Polish’s daughter, Jasper Polish. (The director shares Jasper, 24, with ex-wife Jo Strettell, whom he was married to from 1998 to 2004.)