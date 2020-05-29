Kate Bosworth Still ‘Felt Like a Kid’ When She Became a Stepmom at 28

Ready or not! Kate Bosworth opened up about becoming a stepmom to her husband Michael Polish’s daughter, Jasper, at age 28.

“Me & Jasper, 2011. Cereal in bed. The year I became a stepmom,” the actress, 37, captioned a Thursday, May 28, Instagram post. “It’s also the year I learned to cook. I was truly intimidated by cooking for the longest time. It felt so adult. (At 28, I still very much felt like a kid)! But when I met Jasper, I knew I had to step up for her. … Of the things I’ve done in life, the best by far is becoming a stepmom to my favorite person on earth.”

The Los Angeles native went on to introduce KIND.EST COOKING, a YouTube channel that “represents taking a leap, growing up, new adventures, love and family.” Bosworth centered her first video around the “first dish [she] ever made” Jasper, now 22 — “Lemon Chicken Piccata.” The model wrote, “It’s still her favorite.”

In the black-and-white social media upload, the pair posed with spoons in their mouths and bowls on their laps. Bosworth also shared sweet shots of them washing their faces and laughing in bed.

The Blue Crush star wed Polish, 49, in 2013 in Montana. Their nuptials came two years after the couple met on the Big Sur set. The director shares his daughter with his ex-wife, makeup artist Jo Strettell.

“I’ve never had an older sister or brother, and she’s an only child, so I feel we really understand each other in a special way,” Bosworth told Los Angeles Confidential of stepparenting that same year. “If I can make a positive impact on her life, that will make me incredibly happy.”

She said the role was “challenging,” explaining, “Having Jasper in my life takes me right back to being that age. … It’s a time when you’re so hard on yourself, and not for a great reason, but because you haven’t experienced enough to be able to understand a lot of things.”

In October 2019, the I-Land star posted a throwback picture with Jasper, writing, “Love being your Madre.”