Happy Birthday, Kate Bosworth! The actress and frequent best-dressed list topper turns 36 on Wednesday, January 2, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at her hair and makeup evolution. The L.A.-born beauty first burst onto the scene with her sun-kissed skin and beachy blonde locks in the early 2000s, but her look has since evolved into a cool-girl glam that is all kinds of #goals.

With an impossibly glowy complexion that hasn’t changed a bit over the years, Bosworth has experimented with her makeup (think: monochrome coral looks and bright blue liner that makes her two different eye colors pop) and different hair colors (hello, auburn!) and lengths (platinum bob, anyone?).

In honor of the Blue Crush star’s 36th birthday, we’ve rounded up her best red carpet hair and makeup moments of all time. Keep scrolling to see her most beautiful looks!