



A lesson learned? Kate Bosworth did not shy away when asked about her ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, as she revealed that their former relationship is what pushed her to never date another actor again.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked the Blue Crush star what she regarded as “the biggest lesson” she learned from dating Bloom. Bosworth, 36, said she “knew” this question would likely emerge and she subsequently gave a candid response in return.

“Oh man, well, I married a director,” the actress replied bluntly, flashing a smile. “Sorry!”

Bosworth then deemed actors dating other actors as “no bueno,” adding: “It’s just — it’s too much of the same thing.”

Though Bosworth’s prior involvement with Bloom changed her tune about dating a fellow actor, she still praised the 42-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“It hit when we were together,” she began. “I think when you kind of go through something like that with someone, it’s like you feel like that’s a real anchor in many ways because it was just crazy. We would land at airports, and he would have, like, girls, like, lifting their shirts up … It was just wild.”

She continued, “I mean, if you’re just two normal people hanging out, and all of a sudden it just blows up into something really surreal, then you kind of look at the person you’re with as a rock in many ways. And I think we felt that way about each other through a crazy time.”

After more than two years together, Bosworth and Bloom called it quits in 2006. In September 2015, the former couple had a friendly reunion at the Dior Homme Cocktail Reception in Los Angeles.

Bosworth began dating her husband, filmmaker Michael Polish, in 2011 after he directed her in Big Sur. They wed in a romantic outdoor ceremony held in Montana in August 2013.

Bloom, meanwhile, was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The exes share 8-year-old son, Flynn.

The Lord of the Rings star got engaged to Katy Perry in February of this year.

