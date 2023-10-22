Sydney Sweeney shared a sweet birthday message to her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.

“Happy birthday to my fellow camp counselor, adventure extraordinaire, and goof ball,” the Euphoria star, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 21. Sweeney, who was named one of Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023, included the message alongside a selfie of the pair smiling while wearing sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats.

Sweeney and Powell, 35, filmed their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, in Australia at the beginning of the year. The costars made headlines after fans started to question if the romance carried over offscreen.

“It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!” Sweeney, who has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022, told Variety in August in response to the speculation. “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

She added that it doesn’t affect herself or the Top Gun: Maverick star.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” Sweeney explained. “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Powell raised eyebrows in April when his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed him on Instagram. News broke later that month that the former couple called it quits after three years of dating.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Sweeney and Powell were completely professional, but the rumors affected her relationship with Davino, 38, too.

“It was an open secret they’d gotten really close,” the insider shared in May. “She takes her reputation extremely seriously. This is without a doubt a huge test of their relationship.”

The first trailers for Anyone But You came out this fall. The enemies-to-lovers romcom is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

A synopsis reveals the pair will be each other’s fake dates at a destination wedding: “Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths also star in the film, which was directed by Will Gluck (Easy A). Sweeney and Davino are also listed as executive producers for Anyone But You, which is set to hit theaters December 22.