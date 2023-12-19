Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight on fiancé Jonathan Davino.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” Sweeney, 26, told Glamour U.K. during an interview published on Tuesday, December 19. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

Sweeney, of course, is referring to her quick rise to fame after starring in the likes of HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus. Once her star began to rise, the “crazy” conversation online surrounding her love life started.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise],” she explained. “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

She was down to clarify some details about her relationship with Davino, 38, revealing that he’s “a business guy” from Chicago. Sydney said they’ve been watching a false narrative of their relationship play out for “six years.”

This is the most public Sweeney has been when discussing her relationship, revealing that she and Davino have since become “producing partners.”

The couple produced Anyone But You as a duo with Sweeney’s Fifty-Fifty Films production company, and “he helped put the whole thing together,” she said.

“It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice,” Sweeney gushed, noting that she turned Davino on to producing. “And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time? … I just wanted to bring everybody into my world.”

When it came to discussing her engagement, Sweeney had “no comment.”

Sweeney and Davino first sparked dating rumors in 2018. In March 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that they had gotten engaged. When it comes to any possible wedding plans, Sweeney played coy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on December 13.

“I am so busy working,” she explained. “I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it.”

Sweeney also told ET how much she loved to work alongside her real-life partner.

“I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with,” she explained. “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”