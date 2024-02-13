Sydney Sweeney hinted that fans have not seen the last of her and Anyone But You costar Glen Powell together on the big screen.

When asked whether she and Powell, 35, have plans to continue their “partnership” onscreen, Sweeney, 26, told E! News on Monday, February 12, “I mean, maybe.”

“I can’t actually reveal all of my secrets,” Sweeney continued. She added that she was “talking to [Powell] this morning,” adding, “We’re talking about stuff.”

Sweeney wouldn’t reveal what her and Powell’s conversations entailed, but she didn’t rule out a movie reunion for the pair. “You never know, you’ll have to wait and see,” she teased.

Powell added fuel to the sequel speculation by responding to E! News’ Instagram post about Sweeney’s cryptic answer.

“@glenpowell has 24 hours to respond. 👀 We already need #AnyoneButYou 2. 😍,” the outlet wrote via social media alongside a clip from Sweeney’s interview. Powell replied in the comments with a few telling emojis, including a zipped mouth emoji, red heart, praying hands and the sunglass face emoji.

Anyone But You is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. It follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who have a falling out after hooking up. When the pair are thrust back together during a wedding weekend in Australia, they make a pact to be a fake couple to avoid their respective exes. The sham relationship, as always, sparks real feelings and leans into everything moviegoers love about rom-coms.

The film hit theaters on December 22, 2023 and within one month, it grossed $64 million domestically and $100 million worldwide. Anyone But You is now the most successful R-rated rom-com since 2016’s Bridget Jones’ Baby.

“You guys are the best,” Sweeney wrote via her Instagram Story on January 22 after learning of the movie’s box office numbers. “I know I keep saying this, but I honestly can’t thank you enough for continuously sharing your love for this film.”

The Madame Web star declared, “Rom coms are back baby!!!!”

Powell reminisced about his time on set with Sweeney that same month, reflecting on how much work they put into making the film a hit.

“The response to this movie has been surreal. Not only have audiences have shown up, but this film has grown week after week, something very few movies have ever done,” he wrote via Instagram on January 23, celebrating the $100 million box office milestone. “You laughed loud, you cheered loud, and you danced out of the theaters all over the world. Your joy was powerful and infectious.”

The Twisters actor then sang Sweeney’s praises, calling her a “beautiful force” who allowed him “to come on this ride with her and for leading our cast with kindness and vision every step of the way.” Powell added, “Thank y’all for spreading the love and reviving the RomCom.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Powell and Sweeney, who doubles as a producer on the project, sparked romance rumors due to their undeniable chemistry during their press tour.

When asked on the Today show in December 2023 whether there was “a little romance” between them, Powell responded, “No, no, but we do love each other.” He explained, “Honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really incredible.”

Sweeney, who has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022, told Variety in August 2023 that “it’s a rom-com” and “people want” them to look like a real couple. “Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much,” she added.

Powell, meanwhile, was dating Gigi Paris when he filmed Anyone But You, but the pair have since split.