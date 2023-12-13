Glen Powell “almost died” while filming a nude scene with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe, either,” Powell, 35, told Variety about the scene, where he strips naked while Sweeney, 26, pulls a spider out of his shorts at the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday, December 11. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

During the on-screen moment, Powell frantically rips his clothes off before Sweeney gets an eye-full of him as he’s bending over. The actor admitted he knew he wasn’t going to look “cool” while committing to the hilarious scene, so he chose to “embrace” the absurdity, explaining, “You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that.”

The scene wasn’t a walk in the park for Sweeney, either, who joked about her personal hardships while filming.

“There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” the Euphoria actress said. “And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders … I’m very acquainted with Glen now.”

In Anyone But You, which hits theaters on December 22, Powell and Sweeney play Ben and Bea, two exes who pose as the perfect couple for a destination wedding in Australia. While things get hot between the costars on-screen, their chemistry has sparked real-life dating rumors. Powell split from girlfriend Gigi Paris in April, while Sweeney has remained hush-hush about her relationship status with Jonathan Davino, whom she got engaged to in February 2022.

Powell and Sweeney denied the speculation during a recent appearance on Today when host Hoda Kotb asked if there was “a little romance” between them.

“No, no, but we do love each other,” Powell said on the December 11 episode. “Honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really incredible.”

Sweeney also assured that their relationship was strictly platonic while speaking to Variety.

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!” she said. “Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

Powell, however, is fully aware of their on-camera allure.

“A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” the Top Gun: Maverick star previously told Entertainment Tonight on December 7. “I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney.”

Powell teased that it was “very easy” for him to “pretend” to fall in love with Sweeney.