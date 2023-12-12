Sydney Sweeney is turning heads in her latest bedazzled look.

The 26-year-old actress looked stunning at the premiere of her new movie, Anyone but You, in New York City on Monday, December 11.

She wore a sheer floor-length crystal-adorned gown by Miu Miu. Sweeney accessorized the glitzy dress with a black belt placed directly under her bust, strappy silver heels, dangling earrings and a diamond stud in her cartilage.

She matched her makeup to her dress and opted for sparkly silver eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, blush and matte pink lipstick. She wore her hair up in a chic bun save for one face-framing strand that fell down in an elegant curl.

Related: Relive Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years She’s all that! Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet. The actress has racked up too many acting credits to count through the years (50+!) — so it’s safe to say she knows how to rock the step-and-repeat. While Euphoria — and her epic character Cassie Howard — may come to mind when you think […]

The Euphoria star was also photographed arriving at the event wearing a long wool coat draped over her shoulders.

Sweeney was joined by co-star Glen Powell, who looked dapper in a blue suit featuring a double breasted blazer, matching trousers and black dress shoes. He layered his suit over a simple white tee shirt, which added a relaxed feeling to his look.

Anyone but You, which is set to be released on Friday, December 22, is a romantic comedy that takes place at a destination wedding in Australia and follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) as they slowly turn from enemies to lovers.

After photos of Sweeney and Powell getting close on set were released in April, the two sparked romance rumors. Shortly after, Powell’s then-girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, unfollowed him on Instagram. By the end of that same month, the pair had split. Despite this, Sweeney and Powell deny the rumors. Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022.

Sweeney’s glittery look for the premiere on Monday is far from the first time the actress has worn Miu Miu. She has been an ambassador for the brand since May 2022, first starring in their Miu Wander handbag campaign.

In an interview with I-D that was published on May 5 2022, Sweeney opened up about her experience working with the brand. “It’s such an incredible, incredible dream come true!” she told the publication.

Related: Sydney Sweeney is 1 of Us Weekly’s 2023 Breakout Style Stars Sydney Sweeney is a master of fashion. The 25-year-old actress — who has starred in Euphoria, The White Lotus and more — dazzled Us this year with her iconic red carpet moments. Styled by Molly Dickinson, who also works with Sadie Sink and Camila Mendes, Sweeney delivered drama at every event she attended. Her wardrobe […]

When asked what Miu Miu pieces she would style her Euphoria character Cassie in, Sweeney confirmed her love of glitter and sequins. “There are definitely a few looks to choose from — like the bedazzled two-piece outfits that I think she would love to wear for Nate in a dream sequence!”

Ever since her first campaign with them in 2022, Sweeney has been spotted wearing Miu Miu on countless occasions — perhaps most notably, to the 2023 Met Gala.

There, the actress wore a blush-colored gown featuring a flared out train, a large black chiffon bow and sequins throughout.

Sweeney was also seen wearing not one but two Miu Miu looks to the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2024 show and subsequent dinner party at Paris Fashion Week in October. The first look featured a cropped black tweed jacket teamed with matching tiny shorts and a pair of white Miu Miu boxers peeking out at the top. Afterwards, Sweeney changed into a black sequin T-shirt dress — proof that the star can’t seem to get enough of a sparkly outfit moment.