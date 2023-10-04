Sydney Sweeney ensured that Paris Fashion Week ended on a high note.

Sweeney, 26, turned heads at the Miu Miu Dinner Party at Laurent on Tuesday, October 4, in Paris. The Euphoria star posed for cameras in a black sequin T-shirt dress that featured a crisp white collar. She topped the outfit off with white chunky heels and minimal jewelry.

As for Sweeney’s makeup, her glam team opted to draw attention to her eyes with dramatic sweeping black kohl eyeliner and nude lipstick. Her new bleached blonde hair was parted down the middle and cascaded in loose waves under a thick black headband — giving the ensemble a ‘60s feel.

Sweeney was joined by her young cousin, Lucille Hancock, who matched her in a chic black dress with a white peter pan collar, black buckle shoes and a black mini Miu Miu purse.

Countless other stars attended the event, including Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, Adriana Lima, Emma Corrin and Rami Malek.

Sweeney and Hancock arrived at the dinner party after attending the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 show in Paris where they donned black ensembles similar to their dinner party looks. At the show, Sweeney sat front row and wore a pair of black low-rise Miu Miu shorts coupled with a cropped black tweed jacket with gold buttons, a black min Miu Miu purse and dark sunglasses.

A pair of white Miu Miu boxers peaked out from the top of her shorts, a nod to the controversial “underwear as outerwear” trend. Sweeney’s cousin Hancock kept her look simple in a black shift dress accessorized with an adorable black beret, black sunglasses and the same mini purse and chunky shoes that she wore to the dinner party.

Sweeney took to Instagram to post a photo of herself posing in the cropped tweed ensemble with the caption: “paris, @miumiu style”.

This is not the first time Sweeney has been seen wearing Miu Miu. The actress has teamed up with the Italian clothing brand on numerous occasions — perhaps most notably, at the 2023 Met Gala in May where she wowed fashion fans in a figure-hugging blush sequined gown that flared at the bottom and was topped with a black bow.

Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 collection itself was peppered with sequins — as well as visible underwear. Hadid, 28, closed out the show in an oversized black sequined jacket and matching sequined skirt with a pair of blue boxers peeking out at the top.