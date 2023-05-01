She’s never been happier! Sydney Sweeney looked euphoric while rocking the red carpet solo at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Euphoria actress, 25, glimmered in a floor-length, rose-colored gown emblazoned with diamonds at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume charity event on Monday, May 1, in New York City. The slinky Miu Miu number honored the night’s “Karl Langfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme by featuring a long trail and black bow. Sweeney highlighted the flourish by donning a matching ribbon in her hair, which she wore in cascading curls. For glam, the Washington native kept it soft and subtle, with light pink shadow and a matching lip.

Sweeney — who is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino — attended Monday’s gala solo after previously sparking affair rumors with costar Glen Powell. The twosome just wrapped filming R-rated romantic comedy Anywhere But You in Australia and have recently been spotted filming steamy scenes and enjoying various off-set outings with cast and crew.

Last week, the pair made headlines after looking cozy during their appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. While introducing the film’s trailer, Sweeney referred to the Set It Up star as “Top Gun.” Powell, for his part, replied that he “loved” being called by that nickname before gushing over getting to work alongside the Everything Sucks! star.

“Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie’s about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare,” Powell quipped, with the Handmaids Tale actress joking that the Scream Queens alum’s character is “a real a—hole.”

The seemingly flirtatious exchange came just weeks after the 34-year-old Top Gun star, for his part, split from longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris. Speculation that the model, 30, and Powell had called it quits after two years of dating sparked when Paris posted a cryptic message via social media.

“Know your worth & onto the next,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her doing a twirl and walking around the streets of New York City solo. Us Weekly confirmed the same day that the Jijou founder was no longer following Powell on the app.

The duo appeared to hit a bump in the road following Paris’ visit to Australia in March. Powell was photographed picking up his then-girlfriend from the airport at the time with flowers in hand. Weeks after the trip, reports surfaced that Paris had unfollowed Powell’s costar Sweeney on Instagram, leading fans to wonder if the White Lotus actress was involved in the breakup.

While Powell, Paris and Sweeney have not commented on the alleged social media drama, Sweeney seemingly tried to squash the affair rumors on Friday, April 28, when she was seen on a date night with Davino, 38, after they attended an Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. The Sharp Objects alum did not have her engagement ring on, but they were twinning in black outfits.

